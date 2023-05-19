Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) by analysts is $1.00, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 68.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FLGC was 894.42K shares.

FLGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) has jumped by 4.35 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLGC’s Market Performance

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has experienced a 24.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.83% rise in the past month, and a -47.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for FLGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.74% for FLGC’s stock, with a -49.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FLGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

FLGC Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC rose by +24.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2029. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -141.01. Equity return is now at value -83.40, with -65.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.