Fastenal Company (FAST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 54.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Fastenal Earnings Beat Expectations. It Could Be a Bellwether for U.S. Industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Fastenal Company (FAST) by analysts is $54.20, which is -$0.87 below the current market price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.12M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

The stock of Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month, and a 4.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for FAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for FAST stock, with a simple moving average of 8.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to FAST, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

FAST Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.27. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Drazkowski William Joseph, who sale 624 shares at the price of $54.70 back on May 12. After this action, Drazkowski William Joseph now owns 5,997 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $34,134 using the latest closing price.

Owen Terry Modock, the SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of Fastenal Company, sale 15,000 shares at $53.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Owen Terry Modock is holding 7,000 shares at $798,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.