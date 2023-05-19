Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) has dropped by -3.06 compared to previous close of 34.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EVH is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EVH is $47.56, which is $14.25 above than the current price. The public float for EVH is 93.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. The average trading volume of EVH on May 19, 2023 was 943.08K shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stock saw a decrease of -7.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.08% for EVH’s stock, with a 2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $40 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVH reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for EVH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVH, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EVH Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.01. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from WILLIAMS FRANK J, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $36.29 back on May 01. After this action, WILLIAMS FRANK J now owns 819,812 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $3,991,900 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS FRANK J, the Director of Evolent Health Inc., sale 110,000 shares at $31.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that WILLIAMS FRANK J is holding 819,812 shares at $3,501,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc. stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.