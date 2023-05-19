Evaluating the Impact of -0.16 Increase on QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) Stock

In the past week, QS stock has gone up by 2.65%, with a monthly decline of -22.33% and a quarterly plunge of -36.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for QS’s stock, with a -25.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QS is $6.50, which is $2.95 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 291.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.92% of that float. The average trading volume for QS on May 19, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.16relation to previous closing price of 6.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to QS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

QS Trading at -13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Singh Jagdeep, who sale 355,000 shares at the price of $7.78 back on Mar 08. After this action, Singh Jagdeep now owns 970,877 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $2,760,870 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jagdeep, the Chief Executive Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 301,406 shares at $8.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Singh Jagdeep is holding 970,877 shares at $2,524,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.