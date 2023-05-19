Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) has dropped by -2.74 compared to previous close of 94.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/16/23 that Capital One Is One Of The Top S&P 500 Gainers. Etsy Is Falling the Most.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETSY is $119.13, which is $30.7 above the current price. The public float for ETSY is 121.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on May 19, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY’s stock has seen a -4.12% decrease for the week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month and a -29.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for Etsy Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.69% for ETSY’s stock, with a -18.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $74 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to ETSY, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.44. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 20,850 shares at the price of $94.54 back on May 10. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 114,674 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $1,971,154 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc., sale 20,850 shares at $99.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 114,674 shares at $2,077,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at -27.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.14. Equity return is now at value 253.80, with -25.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.