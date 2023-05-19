Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 34.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is $138.83, which is $12.84 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EA on May 19, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

EA stock's latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)'s stock price has declined by 1.03% in relation to previous closing price of 124.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has risen by 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly rise of 12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for EA’s stock, with a 2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $142 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 08th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to EA, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

EA Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.14. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Simonson Richard A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $125.66 back on May 11. After this action, Simonson Richard A now owns 58,723 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $1,256,629 using the latest closing price.

Schatz Jacob J., the Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $126.70 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Schatz Jacob J. is holding 15,899 shares at $126,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.05 for the present operating margin

+75.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +10.80. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.