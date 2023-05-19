Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DT stock has gone up by 4.73%, with a monthly gain of 14.67% and a quarterly surge of 12.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Dynatrace Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for DT’s stock, with a 25.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is above average at 501.84x. The 36-month beta value for DT is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DT is $52.21, which is -$0.7 below than the current price. The public float for DT is 194.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume of DT on May 19, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

DT) stock’s latest price update

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.48 in relation to its previous close of 47.07. However, the company has experienced a 4.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $57 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

DT Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.21. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 28.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Pace Stephen J., who sale 15,812 shares at the price of $42.27 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pace Stephen J. now owns 120,923 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $668,378 using the latest closing price.

Greifeneder Bernd, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 4,972 shares at $43.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Greifeneder Bernd is holding 932,617 shares at $216,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+78.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +5.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc. (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.62. Total debt to assets is 13.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.