DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 100.40x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $35.21, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On May 19, 2023, DV’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has increased by 4.12 when compared to last closing price of 28.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has risen by 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.23% and a quarterly rise of 7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for DV’s stock, with a 11.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DV Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 35.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Grimmig Andrew E, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $28.00 back on May 15. After this action, Grimmig Andrew E now owns 55,964 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $1,119,816 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Laura, the Director of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 11,003 shares at $27.08 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Desmond Laura is holding 179,071 shares at $297,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.