Dole plc (DOLE) Stock Observes 26.91% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Dole plc (DOLE) has seen a 7.85% increase in the past week, with a 1.97% gain in the past month, and a 13.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for DOLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.44% for DOLE’s stock, with a 26.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) is above average at 14.18x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOLE is $14.49, which is $1.82 above than the current price. The public float for DOLE is 64.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of DOLE on May 19, 2023 was 394.77K shares.

The stock price of Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) has jumped by 8.30 compared to previous close of 11.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Dole Looks for Deals, Operational Efficiency After NYSE Listing

After a stumble in the market that brought DOLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOLE rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Dole plc saw 33.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dole plc stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dole plc (DOLE), the company’s capital structure generated 140.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 35.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

In summary, Dole plc (DOLE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.