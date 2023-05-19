Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRKN on May 19, 2023 was 10.35M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has decreased by -8.46 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a -1.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 69.74% gain in the past month and a -38.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.79% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.57% for CRKN’s stock, with a -33.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.69%, as shares surge +84.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1519. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.