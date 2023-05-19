CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRWD is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is $167.89, which is $27.69 above the current market price. The public float for CRWD is 216.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On May 19, 2023, CRWD’s average trading volume was 4.46M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has jumped by 3.37 compared to previous close of 137.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

CRWD’s Market Performance

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has seen a 7.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.79% gain in the past month and a 23.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.53% for CRWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $170 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWD reach a price target of $141. The rating they have provided for CRWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRWD, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

CRWD Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.79. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. saw 34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 58,720 shares at the price of $134.75 back on Mar 21. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 1,004,878 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., valued at $7,912,776 using the latest closing price.

Podbere Burt W., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., sale 16,615 shares at $133.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Podbere Burt W. is holding 336,838 shares at $2,214,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.