Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has gone down by -8.91% for the week, with a -9.41% drop in the past month and a -33.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.63% for CELZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.41% for CELZ stock, with a simple moving average of 7.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 5.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is $7.00, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for CELZ is 13.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CELZ on May 19, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

CELZ) stock’s latest price update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ)’s stock price has decreased by -10.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a -8.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CELZ Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6502. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 55.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 112,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $3,897 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 102,087 shares at $5,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11562.50 for the present operating margin

-36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -11449.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.