Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLVT is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is $12.38, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for CLVT is 555.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. On May 19, 2023, CLVT’s average trading volume was 5.81M shares.

CLVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) has plunged by -1.21 when compared to previous closing price of 7.44, but the company has seen a -8.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLVT’s Market Performance

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has experienced a -8.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.28% drop in the past month, and a -32.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for CLVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.70% for CLVT’s stock, with a -27.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVT reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for CLVT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CLVT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CLVT Trading at -18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVT starting from Samson James Gordon, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Nov 15. After this action, Samson James Gordon now owns 737,898 shares of Clarivate Plc, valued at $1,048,110 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Andrew Miles, the Director of Clarivate Plc, purchase 51,063 shares at $11.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Snyder Andrew Miles is holding 259,396 shares at $591,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+37.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -148.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.97. Equity return is now at value -64.20, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on Clarivate Plc (CLVT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.83. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.