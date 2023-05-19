CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.97 in relation to its previous close of 28.72. However, the company has experienced a -4.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is 22.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNP is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is $32.54, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for CNP is 628.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On May 19, 2023, CNP’s average trading volume was 3.78M shares.

CNP’s Market Performance

CNP stock saw a decrease of -4.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.78% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for CNP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $32 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CNP, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

CNP Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.08. In addition, CenterPoint Energy Inc. saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Smitherman Barry T, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.51 back on May 08. After this action, Smitherman Barry T now owns 21,075 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc., valued at $152,548 using the latest closing price.

Pound Ted, the Director of CenterPoint Energy Inc., sale 2,770 shares at $30.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Pound Ted is holding 46,541 shares at $84,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 173.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.48. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.