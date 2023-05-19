Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock Showcases 2.88% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a 0.89% increase in the past week, with a 1.32% gain in the past month, and a -20.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for BRQS’s stock, with a -54.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 29.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On May 19, 2023, BRQS’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has soared by 5.75 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2299. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -67.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.