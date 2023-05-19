Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BOOT is $83.08, which is $24.48 above the current price. The public float for BOOT is 29.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOOT on May 19, 2023 was 628.98K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BOOT) stock’s latest price update

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT)’s stock price has decreased by -10.74 compared to its previous closing price of 74.80. However, the company has seen a -6.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/05/23 that Cowboy Chic Is Hot, but Boot Barn Is No Passing Fad

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT’s stock has fallen by -6.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.99% and a quarterly drop of -18.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.44% for BOOT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOT reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for BOOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BOOT, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BOOT Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.86. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Conroy James Grant, who sale 56,880 shares at the price of $80.95 back on Feb 10. After this action, Conroy James Grant now owns 35,701 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $4,604,430 using the latest closing price.

Watkins James M, the CFO & SECRETARY of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $52.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Watkins James M is holding 11,730 shares at $130,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+38.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +12.93. The total capital return value is set at 31.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.31. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.81. Total debt to assets is 24.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 120.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.