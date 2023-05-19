Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BITF is $2.25, The public float for BITF is 174.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on May 19, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a 13.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.71% drop in the past month, and a 9.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for BITF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for BITF’s stock, with a 15.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BITF Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0970. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 161.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.