Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for BHIL is $3.79, which is $2.3 above the current price. The public float for BHIL is 126.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHIL on May 19, 2023 was 622.44K shares.

BHIL) stock’s latest price update

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL)’s stock price has soared by 19.20 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BHIL’s Market Performance

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has experienced a -8.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.45% rise in the past month, and a -34.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for BHIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.03% for BHIL’s stock, with a -38.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHIL stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BHIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHIL in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHIL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BHIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BHIL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BHIL Trading at 17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares surge +33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHIL fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2395. In addition, Benson Hill Inc. saw -41.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHIL starting from Bull Jason, who sale 5,326 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Mar 23. After this action, Bull Jason now owns 17,292 shares of Benson Hill Inc., valued at $6,353 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Bruce Tyler, the President, Ingredients of Benson Hill Inc., sale 5,061 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Bennett Bruce Tyler is holding 27,566 shares at $6,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.79 for the present operating margin

+0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benson Hill Inc. stands at -26.15. The total capital return value is set at -31.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45.

Based on Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.18. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.