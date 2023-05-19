AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is $10.41, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for AVDX is 178.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVDX on May 19, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) has increased by 3.98 when compared to last closing price of 9.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has experienced a 9.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.03% rise in the past month, and a -8.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.57% for AVDX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at 20.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +24.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Praeger Michael, who sale 24,835 shares at the price of $8.82 back on May 15. After this action, Praeger Michael now owns 9,947,842 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $219,045 using the latest closing price.

Wilhite Joel, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 12,409 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Wilhite Joel is holding 345,378 shares at $109,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.