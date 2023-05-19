AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.12 in comparison to its previous close of 8.26, however, the company has experienced a 0.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) is above average at 14.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is $12.40, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for AUDC is 23.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUDC on May 19, 2023 was 187.87K shares.

AUDC’s Market Performance

The stock of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a -16.10% drop in the past month, and a -50.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for AUDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.43% for AUDC’s stock, with a -51.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUDC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUDC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AUDC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUDC reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for AUDC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to AUDC, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

AUDC Trading at -28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUDC rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, AudioCodes Ltd. saw -51.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+64.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for AudioCodes Ltd. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.81. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.