AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AZN is $82.38, which is $5.22 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for AZN on May 19, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 74.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.84% and a quarterly rise of 9.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for AstraZeneca PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for AZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZN reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for AZN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

AZN Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.65. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.