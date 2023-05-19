Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has gone up by 36.74% for the week, with a 49.46% rise in the past month and a 123.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.22% for ARLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.27% for ARLO’s stock, with a 89.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is $11.33, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for ARLO is 85.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARLO on May 19, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

ARLO) stock’s latest price update

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)’s stock price has soared by 4.10 in relation to previous closing price of 9.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 36.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ARLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ARLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ARLO Trading at 50.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +49.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLO rose by +36.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Arlo Technologies Inc. saw 174.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLO starting from Summers Grady, who purchase 1,672 shares at the price of $8.94 back on May 15. After this action, Summers Grady now owns 228,744 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc., valued at $14,948 using the latest closing price.

Rothstein Amy M, the Director of Arlo Technologies Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rothstein Amy M is holding 81,642 shares at $240,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.23 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlo Technologies Inc. stands at -11.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.97. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.11. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.