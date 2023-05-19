Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IRNT is $0.15, which is $0.76 above than the current price. The public float for IRNT is 79.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.62% of that float. The average trading volume of IRNT on May 19, 2023 was 589.44K shares.

IRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) has dropped by -11.92 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

IRNT’s Market Performance

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has seen a -20.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.27% decline in the past month and a -47.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.41% for IRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.34% for IRNT’s stock, with a -67.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRNT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRNT reach a price target of $0.15. The rating they have provided for IRNT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

IRNT Trading at -23.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT fell by -20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2851. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw 4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Closser Donald, who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, Closser Donald now owns 920,431 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $6,624 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Closser Donald is holding 930,172 shares at $5,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-834.15 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -880.94. The total capital return value is set at -251.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In summary, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.