Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is above average at 32.88x. The 36-month beta value for ABT is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABT is $123.55, which is $16.4 above than the current price. The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on May 19, 2023 was 5.34M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 108.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Abbott Laboratories to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems At Equity Value of $890M

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT’s stock has fallen by -1.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.40% and a quarterly rise of 2.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Abbott Laboratories. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for ABT’s stock, with a 2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $103 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABT, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

ABT Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.31. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from STARKS DANIEL J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $111.02 back on May 02. After this action, STARKS DANIEL J now owns 6,825,316 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $5,551,193 using the latest closing price.

Wainer Andrea F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 8,226 shares at $110.56 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Wainer Andrea F is holding 70,427 shares at $909,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.