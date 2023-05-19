An In-Depth Look at Trupanion Inc.’s (TRUP) Stock Performance

In the past week, TRUP stock has gone down by -3.05%, with a monthly decline of -39.54% and a quarterly plunge of -63.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.33% for Trupanion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.69% for TRUP’s stock, with a -59.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRUP is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRUP is $38.33, which is $17.26 above than the current price. The public float for TRUP is 37.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.67% of that float. The average trading volume of TRUP on May 19, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

TRUP) stock’s latest price update

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 20.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUP reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for TRUP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRUP, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

TRUP Trading at -44.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -36.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.46. In addition, Trupanion Inc. saw -54.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from RAWLINGS DARRYL, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on May 08. After this action, RAWLINGS DARRYL now owns 829,109 shares of Trupanion Inc., valued at $101,188 using the latest closing price.

RAWLINGS DARRYL, the Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $35.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that RAWLINGS DARRYL is holding 833,109 shares at $141,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc. stands at -4.94. The total capital return value is set at -12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.66. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.53. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.