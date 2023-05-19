American International Group Inc. (AIG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of American International Group Inc. (AIG) has seen a 2.84% increase in the past week, with a 2.14% gain in the past month, and a -12.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for AIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for AIG’s stock, with a -3.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is above average at 4.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is $68.80, which is $13.98 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 716.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIG on May 19, 2023 was 5.28M shares.

AIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has surged by 1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 53.74, but the company has seen a 2.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that AIG Buoyed by Higher Premiums on Business Insurance

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $65 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AIG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

AIG Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.40. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 80,000,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 501,145,000 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $1,680,000,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc., purchase 720,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 720,000 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc. stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57.

Based on American International Group Inc. (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American International Group Inc. (AIG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.