Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALTO is $5.00, which is $2.8 above the current price. The public float for ALTO is 70.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTO on May 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ALTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) has jumped by 7.06 compared to previous close of 2.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO’s stock has risen by 1.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 60.58% and a quarterly drop of -25.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.05% for Alto Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.25% for ALTO’s stock, with a -29.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALTO Trading at 38.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +69.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.58. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 17. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 573,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 563,909 shares at $18,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

-3.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at -19.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.45. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.07. Total debt to assets is 17.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.