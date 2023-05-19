Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) by analysts is $8.50, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for ALIM is 5.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ALIM was 24.10K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ALIM) stock’s latest price update

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM)’s stock price has plunge by 19.42relation to previous closing price of 2.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 46.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALIM’s Market Performance

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has seen a 46.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.45% gain in the past month and a 0.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for ALIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.05% for ALIM’s stock, with a -34.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIM

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIM reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ALIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2017.

Summer Street Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ALIM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ALIM Trading at 32.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares surge +17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM rose by +46.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw -9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from Palo Alto Investors LP, who sale 200,919 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Mar 24. After this action, Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 0 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $314,117 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.50 for the present operating margin

+80.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -33.45. Equity return is now at value 53.00, with -39.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.