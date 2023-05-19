Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.44 in comparison to its previous close of 29.96, however, the company has experienced a 13.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is above average at 64.82x. The 36-month beta value for AEHR is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AEHR is $45.00, which is $13.11 above than the current price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.37% of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on May 19, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stock saw an increase of 13.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.69% and a quarterly increase of -10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.85% for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.41% for AEHR’s stock, with a 30.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.94. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 58.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPORCK ALISTAIR N, who sale 960 shares at the price of $27.08 back on May 05. After this action, SPORCK ALISTAIR N now owns 12,651 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $25,999 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 30,000 shares at $28.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES is holding 59,668 shares at $846,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.