Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.97 in comparison to its previous close of 88.67, however, the company has experienced a 13.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) by analysts is $115.33, which is $13.03 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 55.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.84% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of WMS was 944.48K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

WMS’s stock has seen a 13.89% increase for the week, with a 16.50% rise in the past month and a 7.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.17% for WMS’s stock, with a -3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $108 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMS reach a price target of $182. The rating they have provided for WMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WMS, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

WMS Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +13.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.14. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 20.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from TALLEY KEVIN C, who sale 22,006 shares at the price of $89.67 back on Mar 03. After this action, TALLEY KEVIN C now owns 40,019 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $1,973,291 using the latest closing price.

HARVEY DARIN S., the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 614 shares at $95.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HARVEY DARIN S. is holding 4,600 shares at $58,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.12 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 20.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.63. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 91.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.88. Total debt to assets is 37.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.