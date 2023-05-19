3M Company (MMM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of 3M Company (MMM) has seen a -1.13% decrease in the past week, with a -6.07% drop in the past month, and a -11.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for MMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.97% for MMM’s stock, with a -15.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Right Now?

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 3M Company (MMM) is $112.18, which is $16.88 above the current market price. The public float for MMM is 543.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMM on May 19, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

MMM) stock’s latest price update

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 100.18. However, the company has experienced a -1.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $126 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MMM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

MMM Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.43. In addition, 3M Company saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Hammes Eric D., who sale 6,487 shares at the price of $105.33 back on Apr 28. After this action, Hammes Eric D. now owns 10,430 shares of 3M Company, valued at $683,243 using the latest closing price.

Rhodes Kevin H, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of 3M Company, sale 5,703 shares at $126.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Rhodes Kevin H is holding 2,033 shares at $720,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 3M Company (MMM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.