ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is 89.60x, which is above its average ratio.

The average price recommended by analysts for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is $30.70, which is $9.82 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On May 18, 2023, ZI’s average trading volume was 4.61M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has decreased by -1.14 when compared to last closing price of 22.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Blame Demand.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI’s stock has risen by 6.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.12% and a quarterly drop of -20.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.10% for ZI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to ZI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

ZI Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.43. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hyzer Peter Cameron, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $22.09 back on May 03. After this action, Hyzer Peter Cameron now owns 1,177,455 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $220,904 using the latest closing price.

Schuck Henry, the Chief Executive Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 1,000,000 shares at $28.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Schuck Henry is holding 12,288,001 shares at $28,284,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.