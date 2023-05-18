Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has dropped by -0.38 compared to previous close of 134.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is above average at 62.86x. The 36-month beta value for ZBH is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZBH is $150.68, which is $16.33 above than the current price. The public float for ZBH is 208.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ZBH on May 18, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH stock saw an increase of -2.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.01% and a quarterly increase of 6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.64% for ZBH’s stock, with a 11.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $148, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ZBH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

ZBH Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.78. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Phipps Chad F, who sale 23,045 shares at the price of $124.50 back on Mar 17. After this action, Phipps Chad F now owns 43,671 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $2,869,113 using the latest closing price.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC., the 10% Owner of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 5,131,946 shares at $9.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. is holding 0 shares at $49,094,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +4.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.