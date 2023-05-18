Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLMS is 23.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLMS on May 18, 2023 was 44.07K shares.

WLMS) stock’s latest price update

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS)’s stock price has dropped by -26.89 in relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLMS’s Market Performance

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has experienced a -25.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.34% drop in the past month, and a -33.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for WLMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.10% for WLMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.82% for the last 200 days.

WLMS Trading at -29.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -28.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLMS fell by -24.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9065. In addition, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. saw -33.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLMS starting from BROWN DAVID A B, who purchase 85,304 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Nov 18. After this action, BROWN DAVID A B now owns 850,755 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., valued at $86,916 using the latest closing price.

BROWN DAVID A B, the Director of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., purchase 15,705 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BROWN DAVID A B is holding 765,451 shares at $15,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.48 for the present operating margin

+2.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. stands at -5.95. Equity return is now at value -44.20, with -12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.