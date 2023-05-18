What Recent Market Trends Mean for DLocal Limited’s (DLO) Stock

In the past week, DLO stock has gone down by -2.98%, with a monthly gain of 2.12% and a quarterly plunge of -17.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is 40.35x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $17.36, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 144.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. On May 18, 2023, DLO’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.11 in relation to its previous close of 14.60. However, the company has experienced a -2.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to DLO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

DLO Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.94 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +31.90. The total capital return value is set at 52.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.37. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 1.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DLocal Limited (DLO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.