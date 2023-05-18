What Recent Market Trends Mean for Alimera Sciences Inc.’s (ALIM) Stock

In the past week, ALIM stock has gone up by 53.17%, with a monthly gain of 23.81% and a quarterly surge of 4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Alimera Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.04% for ALIM stock, with a simple moving average of -31.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALIM is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is $8.50, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for ALIM is 5.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On May 18, 2023, ALIM’s average trading volume was 24.10K shares.

ALIM) stock’s latest price update

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 24.83 in relation to its previous close of 2.06. However, the company has experienced a 53.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIM

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIM reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ALIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2017.

Summer Street Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ALIM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ALIM Trading at 38.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM rose by +49.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from Palo Alto Investors LP, who sale 200,919 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Mar 24. After this action, Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 0 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $314,117 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.50 for the present operating margin

+80.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -33.45. Equity return is now at value 53.00, with -39.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.