Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has gone down by -13.78% for the week, with a 9.96% rise in the past month and a -2.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.56% for SEAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for SEAT’s stock, with a 3.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEAT is $12.20, which is $3.59 above the current price. The public float for SEAT is 65.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAT on May 18, 2023 was 323.30K shares.

SEAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has decreased by -13.96 when compared to last closing price of 9.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SEAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SEAT, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

SEAT Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,801 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Apr 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 54,909 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $13,219 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 1,145 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 35,230 shares at $8,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.