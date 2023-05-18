Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) is 24.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBA is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is $19.67, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for UBA is 30.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On May 18, 2023, UBA’s average trading volume was 119.77K shares.

UBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA) has increased by 18.58 when compared to last closing price of 16.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UBA’s Market Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has experienced a 20.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.60% rise in the past month, and a 10.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for UBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.13% for UBA stock, with a simple moving average of 13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBA reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for UBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to UBA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

UBA Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBA rose by +21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBA starting from Hayes John T, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $19.24 back on Jan 04. After this action, Hayes John T now owns 101,606 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., valued at $259,740 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. stands at +27.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA), the company’s capital structure generated 57.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.69. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.