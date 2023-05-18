Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is $28.58, which is -$0.14 below the current market price. The public float for URBN is 60.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on May 18, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has plunge by 3.23relation to previous closing price of 27.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

URBN’s Market Performance

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has experienced a 4.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.59% rise in the past month, and a 3.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for URBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to URBN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

URBN Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 20.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 16,116 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Apr 13. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 0 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $423,045 using the latest closing price.

Conforti Frank, the Co-President & COO of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 42,000 shares at $27.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Conforti Frank is holding 2,361 shares at $1,145,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.