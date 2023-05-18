Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is above average at 43.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.

The public float for UEC is 358.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UEC on May 18, 2023 was 6.59M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has increased by 3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a -6.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UEC’s Market Performance

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced a -6.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a -35.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for UEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for UEC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -33.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Adnani Amir, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Mar 24. After this action, Adnani Amir now owns 3,615,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $159,558 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Spencer, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., purchase 38,500 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Abraham Spencer is holding 605,437 shares at $100,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.