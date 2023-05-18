Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $12.25, which is -$9.01 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 69.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.34% of that float. On May 18, 2023, UPST’s average trading volume was 5.62M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UPST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) has surged by 10.37 when compared to previous closing price of 19.38, but the company has seen a 12.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Upstart, Topgolf, RingCentral, Icahn Enterprises, Twilio, and More

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a 12.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.76% rise in the past month, and a -0.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.42% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.45% for UPST’s stock, with a 9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UPST, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

UPST Trading at 40.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares surge +35.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.30. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 61.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Cooper Kerry Whorton, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $19.93 back on May 15. After this action, Cooper Kerry Whorton now owns 5,917 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $39,851 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 3,200 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 463,268 shares at $42,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.