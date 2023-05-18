United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.41 compared to its previous closing price of 28.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is 10.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is $34.33, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 131.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On May 18, 2023, UBSI’s average trading volume was 860.92K shares.

UBSI’s Market Performance

UBSI stock saw a decrease of 3.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for UBSI’s stock, with a -21.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBSI reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for UBSI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to UBSI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

UBSI Trading at -11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.72. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -25.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from White Gary G, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $28.78 back on May 17. After this action, White Gary G now owns 39,184 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $8,634 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Michael P, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Fitzgerald Michael P is holding 209,273 shares at $99,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.