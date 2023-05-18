Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) has decreased by -2.76 when compared to last closing price of 0.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is $2.00, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for UFAB is 9.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UFAB on May 18, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

UFAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has seen a -18.83% decrease in the past week, with a -2.23% drop in the past month, and a -66.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.34% for UFAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.67% for UFAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFAB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UFAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFAB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFAB reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UFAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2015.

UFAB Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.34%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFAB fell by -18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1975. In addition, Unique Fabricating Inc. saw -61.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UFAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unique Fabricating Inc. stands at -5.54. The total capital return value is set at -6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.28. Equity return is now at value -102.60, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB), the company’s capital structure generated 189.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.42. Total debt to assets is 56.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.