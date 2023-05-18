Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) Stock

The stock of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has seen a 28.92% increase in the past week, with a 40.00% gain in the past month, and a 58.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.52% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of 70.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is $9.00, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 174.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.81% of that float. On May 18, 2023, IONQ’s average trading volume was 4.70M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) has increased by 12.14 when compared to last closing price of 7.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONQ reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for IONQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to IONQ, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

IONQ Trading at 55.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +42.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +28.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 159.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Chapman Peter Hume, who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Chapman Peter Hume now owns 458,762 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $32,357 using the latest closing price.

Babinski Laurie A., the General Counsel and Secretary of IonQ Inc., sale 5,199 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Babinski Laurie A. is holding 238,803 shares at $23,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.