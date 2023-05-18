Understanding the 2.90% Volatility Levels of B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has gone down by -5.66% for the week, with a -3.61% drop in the past month and a 17.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.90% for BTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for BTG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is above average at 16.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTG is $5.64, which is $1.18 above than the current price. The public float for BTG is 1.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of BTG on May 18, 2023 was 9.50M shares.

BTG) stock’s latest price update

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 4.05. However, the company has seen a -5.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTG

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTG reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BTG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

BTG Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTG fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, B2Gold Corp. saw 12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.14 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for B2Gold Corp. stands at +14.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.43.

Based on B2Gold Corp. (BTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.87. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

In summary, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.