Understanding the 2.17% Volatility Levels of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, XOM stock has gone down by -2.71%, with a monthly decline of -10.36% and a quarterly plunge of -9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Exxon Mobil Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.83% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is $128.00, which is $23.88 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on May 18, 2023 was 16.33M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.24 in relation to its previous close of 102.52. However, the company has experienced a -2.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Exxon Mobil Settles Indonesians’ Long-Running Abuse Suit

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $115.50, previously predicting the price at $113.50. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XOM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

XOM Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.72. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $116.11 back on May 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 29,272 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $290,288 using the latest closing price.

Talley Darrin L, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $115.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Talley Darrin L is holding 31,772 shares at $288,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.