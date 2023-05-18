Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is $4.33, which is $18.8 above the current market price. The public float for TRVN is 7.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRVN on May 18, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

TRVN) stock’s latest price update

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.38relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRVN’s Market Performance

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has experienced a -25.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 64.47% rise in the past month, and a 2.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.37% for TRVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.36% for TRVN stock, with a simple moving average of -56.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVN

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for TRVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRVN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

TRVN Trading at 37.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.10%, as shares surge +65.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVN fell by -25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0376. In addition, Trevena Inc. saw -16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVN starting from Shin Barry, who sale 31,785 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 28. After this action, Shin Barry now owns 873,056 shares of Trevena Inc., valued at $13,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVN

Equity return is now at value -174.80, with -93.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.