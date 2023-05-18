Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has plunge by 3.34relation to previous closing price of 17.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that Why Battered Topgolf Callaway Is Worth a Shot

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77.

The public float for MODG is 152.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on May 18, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG’s stock has seen a -4.52% decrease for the week, with a -20.75% drop in the past month and a -25.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.19% for MODG’s stock, with a -16.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODG reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for MODG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

MODG Trading at -16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -21.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.92. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from ANDERSON ERIK J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.12 back on May 17. After this action, ANDERSON ERIK J now owns 862,959 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $181,200 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $17.93 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 872,959 shares at $179,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.