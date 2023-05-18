Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $11.75, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on May 18, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has increased by 32.81 when compared to last closing price of 3.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 85.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a 85.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 167.02% gain in the past month and a 441.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.49% for TIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 102.62% for TIO’s stock, with a 385.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at 208.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 29.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.20%, as shares surge +161.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +451.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +85.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +709.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 514.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.