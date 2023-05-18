The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WMB is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WMB is $36.64, which is $7.78 above the current price. The public float for WMB is 1.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMB on May 18, 2023 was 6.93M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) has jumped by 1.05 compared to previous close of 28.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WMB’s Market Performance

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has seen a -0.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.01% decline in the past month and a -9.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for WMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.15% for WMB’s stock, with a -8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $36 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMB reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WMB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WMB, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

WMB Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMB fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.53. In addition, The Williams Companies Inc. saw -12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMB starting from BERGSTROM STEPHEN W, who purchase 6,895 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Mar 14. After this action, BERGSTROM STEPHEN W now owns 123,738 shares of The Williams Companies Inc., valued at $199,955 using the latest closing price.

SPENCE WILLIAM H, the Director of The Williams Companies Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $29.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that SPENCE WILLIAM H is holding 48,521 shares at $148,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.31 for the present operating margin

+34.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Williams Companies Inc. stands at +18.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), the company’s capital structure generated 200.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.77. Total debt to assets is 45.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.